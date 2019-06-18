Bihar encephalitis outbreak: Children shouldn't sleep on empty stomach: Bihar Chief Secretary on encephalitis

Image Source : ANI Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar

Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar on Tuesday said that children should not go to sleep on an empty stomach -- especially in the heatwave conditions prevailing in North India.

Kumar was addressing media over the encephalitis outbreak in Bihar, which has led to deaths of over 100 children.

"Awareness is being created that children shouldn't sleep on an empty stomach and be immediately brought to hospital if they fall sick. We've given directions that all ASHA workers, ANMs, Anganwadi workers distribute ORS in all households and tell them its importance," Kumar said.

Kumar further mentioned that teams would be sent to all houses having encephalitis patients to find out their socio-economic, hygiene and environment conditions.

"The team will assess their condition, poverty, sanitation and see if there was an environmental factor behind it," Deepak Kumar said in a press conference.

The chief secy said that Nitish Kumar had given directions to ensure that there is no dearth of doctors and all of them are carrying out their duties.

“In order to supplement them, some doctors will be brought from outside. Some doctors from DMCH and PMCH are being sent there today,” Kumar added.

"Chief Minister gave few directions. He said mean reason of deaths is that patients reach hospitals late. It's been reiterated that patients won't have to bear any expense in coming to hospitals. Their fare will be reimbursed, they'll be given Rs 400 at flat rate. The CM also gave directions that there is no dearth of doctors and all of them are carrying out their duties but to supplement them, some doctors be brought from outside. Some doctors from DMCH & PMCH are being sent there today," he said.

Kumar added a decision had been taken to convert SKMCH into a 2500-bed hospital, where it currently has 610 beds. He added that in the next year, this number would be increased to 1500 beds and later, to 2500.

"In next one year, it'll be taken up to 1500 beds and 2500 later. A 100-bed ICU will be made there, it has 50-beds. A 'dharmshala' will be built there for relatives and families," he said.

