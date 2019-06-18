'Gaon, garmi, gareebi aur gandagi': Ajay Nishad's new '4G formula' for encephalitis deaths | WATCH

Image Source : ANI BJP MP from Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad on Tuesday sought to link the encephalitis-related deaths in his constituency with the '4Gs' theory of gaaon (village), garmi (heat), garibi (poverty) and gandagi (poor hygiene).

"It is to be seen how the number of deaths be brought down to zero. I believe that we should concentrate and work on 4G- gaon, garmi, gareebi aur gandagi are responsible for encephalitis outbreak in the state (village, summer, poverty and dirt are responsible for encephalitis outbreak in Bihar)," news agency ANI quoted Ajay Nishad as saying.

He added, "Most of the affected children belong to poor families because they are exposed to hot and humid conditions which are responsible for the disease. Patients coming in are very poor, most of them are from SC category and other backward classes. Their lifestyle belongs to a very low category. That needs to be raised. Parents take time to understand when their children fall sick, they need to be made aware."

A total of 108 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) so far.

Of the 108 victims, 89 died in SKMCH and 19 in the private Kejriwal Hospital.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar , accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, visited the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), where they met children undergoing treatment and also their parents, a district health official said.

In both the hospitals, over 100 seriously ill children with symptoms of AES have been admitted and undergoing treatment.

However, unofficial deaths due the disease are said to be over 100 as some children died in villages before being hospitalised.

