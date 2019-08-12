Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonia Gandhi greets countrymen on Eid al-Adha

In her first message after assuming charge as the interim Congress president, Sonia Gandhi has greeted countrymen on Eid al-Adha and wished that it brings peace, good health and happiness to all.

Wishing countrymen on the occasion, she said this auspicious festival marks the spirit of devotion to the almighty as also celebrating the spirit of brotherhood by giving and sharing with fellow human beings.

"May this auspicious occasion bring peace, good health and happiness to all," she said in her message.

Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings to the people.

