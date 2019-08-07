Proud of you big bro! Hardik Pandya wishes Krunal on being named Player of Series

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIKPANDYA93 Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya

With the elder brother taking charge and the younger being rested, Hardik Pandya on Wednesday congratulated Krunal on winning the Player of the Series award in the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and West Indies.

Hardik took to Twitter to congratulate Team India on the whitewash and Krunal on winning the award. The younger brother wrote, "Congrats #TeamIndia, dominating performances, and congratulations @krunalpandya24 on winning the Player of the Series award... so, so proud of you big bro."

In the three-match T20I series, Krunal managed to take three wickets and score 67 runs with the bat.

Congrats #TeamIndia 🇮🇳



Dominating performances 👏🏆



And congratulations @krunalpandya24 on winning the Player of the Series award... so, so proud of you big bro ❤ pic.twitter.com/kqmxXtIK5v — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 7, 2019

Hardik was rested from the West Indies tour as the all-rounder was playing continuously for the past two-three months.

Elder brother Krunal also took to Twitter after India clean sweeped the three-match T20I series.

"A series to remember, thanks for all the support and wishes #TeamIndia," wrote Krunal.

Chasing target of 147 on a slowish deck, skipper Virat Kohli anchored the innings to perfection with 59 off 45 balls while youngster Rishabh Pant was brilliant during his unbeaten 65 off 42 balls. The target was achieved in 19.1 overs.

For the home team, it is their worst streak in T20 Internationals having lost six straight games.

However, all eyes will now be on the three-match ODI series which begins August 8 and the Men in Blue will look to continue their dominance in white-ball cricket before donning the whites.

Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in the format where he has been India's third-best player after skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma.

With 17 hundreds in 130 ODIs, Dhawan will rightfully take his place at the top of the order alongside Rohit and like the initial matches of the World Cup, KL Rahul is likely to go back to being the number four batsman.

With Kedar Jadhav expected to come in at No 5 or 6 depending on how Rishabh Pant is used as a floater, it will be a toss-up between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer for the remaining middle-order slots.

India face West Indies in the 1st ODI on August 8 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.