Earthquake strikes Telangana, parts of Maharashtra

Earthquake tremors felt in Telangana

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Adilabad and Nirmal districts of Telangana late on Friday. Tremors were also felt in parts of neighbouring Maharashtra.

The tremors, that lasted for a couple of seconds, sent panic among people in parts of Adilabad and Nirmal districts.

People ran out of their houses after they felt the tremors. The intensity of the tremors and other details were not immediately known.

People in parts of Maharashtra adjoining Adilabad district also felt the tremors. People in some areas in Nanded and Yavatmal districts experienced the tremors.