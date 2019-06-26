Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
'Disability pension taxable if personnel retired under normal circumstances'

The pension will be non-taxable only to those personnel who have retired due to any kind of disability, defence sources added.

New Delhi Published on: June 26, 2019 9:05 IST
Citing a Finance Ministry circular, dated June 24, sources said, "Tax exemption will be available to armed forces personnel who have been invalided from the service on the account of bodily disability attributable to or aggravated by such service and not to personnel who have been retired or superannuated or otherwise."

Armed forces personnel who suffer any kind of disability due to their service receive separate disability pension. The amount depends on their rank and the kind of disability. 

