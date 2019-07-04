Dharmendra's advice, in reference to son Sunny Deol, leaves Twitter confused

Dharmendra on Thursday left the Twitterati confused over a simple advice he seemed to have wanted to give to a user. The tweet had reference to his son, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol.
Dharmendra tweeted: "Sunny,My son try to learn something from my Son like,Bhagwant Singh Maan , MP from Sangrur. What a sacrifice , to serve mother India. Jeete raho Maan , Bahut, Bahut maan hai , mujhe aap par."
Sunny,My son try to learn something from my Son like,Bhagwant Singh Maan , MP from Sangrur. What a sacrifice , to serve mother India 🇮🇳. Jeete raho 👋Maan , Bahut, Bahut maan hai , mujhe aap par.🙏— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 4, 2019
The confusing post was a reply to a tweet from user @iamSunnyTakher that contained photos of Sunny Deol’s “dashing” airport look.
Hey guys...... Latest picture click Mumbai Airport looking so Dashing 👌👌❤❤ @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol @thedeol @imkarandeol @AryamanDeol pic.twitter.com/exbrb7sr0e— Sunny Takhar (@iamSunnyTakhar) July 3, 2019
The tweet left the Twitterverse amused and confused. Or so did the reactions say.
Sunny Deol joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won from the Gurdaspur seat.
Deol and Aam Aadmi Party's lone MP Bhagwant Mann were both administered their oaths as Lok Sabha members last month.
Deol recently triggered a 'row' by appointing screenwriter Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his 'aide' to coordinate with government functionaries on his behalf. Palhari has acted in Deol's movies, including 'Yamla, Pagla, Deewana', 'Ghayal, Once Again', 'Son of Sardar' and 'Manje Bistre' among others.
