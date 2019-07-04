Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Dharmendra's advice, in reference to son Sunny Deol, leaves Twitter confused

Dharmendra's advice, in reference to son Sunny Deol, leaves Twitter confused

The confusing tweet was met with humorous responses from the twitterati as one of the users asked, “Kya sacrifice kiya mann ne.” To which Dharmendra responded, “APNA krodon ka pesha, His film career.”

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2019 12:29 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Actor turned politician Sunny Deol's father actor Dharmendra Deol has taken to social media to advise Sunny Deol, tells him to learn something from Bhagwant Mann.

Dharmendra on Thursday left the Twitterati confused over a simple advice he seemed to have wanted to give to a user. The tweet had reference to his son, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol.

Dharmendra tweeted: "Sunny,My son try to learn something from my Son like,Bhagwant Singh Maan , MP from Sangrur. What a sacrifice , to serve mother India. Jeete raho Maan , Bahut, Bahut maan hai , mujhe aap par."

The confusing post was a reply to a tweet from user @iamSunnyTakher that contained photos of Sunny Deol’s “dashing” airport look.

The tweet left the Twitterverse amused and confused. Or so did the reactions say.

Sunny Deol joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won from the Gurdaspur seat.

Deol and Aam Aadmi Party's lone MP Bhagwant Mann were both administered their oaths as Lok Sabha members last month.

Deol recently triggered a 'row' by appointing screenwriter Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his 'aide' to coordinate with government functionaries on his behalf. Palhari has acted in Deol's movies, including 'Yamla, Pagla, Deewana', 'Ghayal, Once Again', 'Son of Sardar' and 'Manje Bistre' among others.

ALSO READ | Sunny Deol upsets BJP, appoints screenwriter Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his 'aide'

ALSO READ | Poll of love: Woman plants a kiss on BJP Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol's cheek

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDrizzle in Delhi, mercury to remain high Next StoryHurriyat's Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar booked under Public Safety Act, shifted to Udhampur jail  