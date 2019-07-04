Dharmendra's advice, in reference to son Sunny Deol, leaves Twitter confused

Image Source : PTI Actor turned politician Sunny Deol's father actor Dharmendra Deol has taken to social media to advise Sunny Deol, tells him to learn something from Bhagwant Mann.

Dharmendra on Thursday left the Twitterati confused over a simple advice he seemed to have wanted to give to a user. The tweet had reference to his son, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol.

Dharmendra tweeted: "Sunny,My son try to learn something from my Son like,Bhagwant Singh Maan , MP from Sangrur. What a sacrifice , to serve mother India. Jeete raho Maan , Bahut, Bahut maan hai , mujhe aap par."

Sunny,My son try to learn something from my Son like,Bhagwant Singh Maan , MP from Sangrur. What a sacrifice , to serve mother India 🇮🇳. Jeete raho 👋Maan , Bahut, Bahut maan hai , mujhe aap par.🙏 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 4, 2019

The confusing post was a reply to a tweet from user @iamSunnyTakher that contained photos of Sunny Deol’s “dashing” airport look.

The tweet left the Twitterverse amused and confused. Or so did the reactions say.

Waah sir subha subha reply pic.twitter.com/EYHxyvrb0v — Abhishek Dhingraa (@Asli_Naqli) July 4, 2019

Kya sikha rahe ho dharam ji? Sunny ji madira se door hain kyu peena sikha rahe ho? 😂😂😂 — 🇮🇳Rang De Kesariya🇮🇳 (@TweetIndia5) July 4, 2019

Sunny Deol joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won from the Gurdaspur seat.

Deol and Aam Aadmi Party's lone MP Bhagwant Mann were both administered their oaths as Lok Sabha members last month.

Deol recently triggered a 'row' by appointing screenwriter Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his 'aide' to coordinate with government functionaries on his behalf. Palhari has acted in Deol's movies, including 'Yamla, Pagla, Deewana', 'Ghayal, Once Again', 'Son of Sardar' and 'Manje Bistre' among others.

