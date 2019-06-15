Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
Delhi stays hot on Friday, may see respite today

The maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to hover around 43 degrees Celsius and minimum at 29 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2019 7:27 IST
There was no relief from the intense heat for the national capital's people on Friday with the mercury touching 43.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the average. There could be some respite by Saturday evening.

"There were no rains in Delhi. The day remained hot and minimum temperature remained at 29 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average," said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

There could be a let-up as the weather office has predicted duststorm and thunderstorm on Saturday evening. There are also chances of gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 41.2 degree Celsius.

The IMD said the mercury will come down across the country soon as the southwest monsoon, that was held up near Karnataka due to cyclone Vayu, moves further north.

On Monday, the mercury in Delhi crossed 48 degrees Celsius, setting a record for the hottest day in June.

