Monsoon advances to north India; Delhi to receive light rains in 48 hours

Light rains are on the forecast in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday and Monday, the weather officials have said, adding monsoon has arrived in the region.

"Monsoon has arrived in Delhi-NCR and Rohtak. The condition for rain is favourable with catchy winds and humidity. Light showers can be expected in some areas later in the evening," said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather.

Further commenting on the forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department said they were hopeful of good showers on July 10 and 11.

"There could be light drizzle on Sunday and moderate activity on Monday. We hope showers would occur at a good rate on July 10 and 11," said Kuldeep Srivastava, Head at India Meteorological Department's regional centre.

As per experts, rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab will have an influence on rain in Delhi and Haryana.

Meanwhile, many parts of northern and eastern India received rains on Saturday as monsoon covered most of the country, bringing respite from the sweltering heat.

The monsoon has advanced to almost all parts of Rajasthan barring five districts, with many places recording rainfall ranging from 6 to 14 cm since Friday, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said.

Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota recorded significant rainfall on Saturday, he said.

Rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana, with their joint capital Chandigarh receiving 21.2 mm of rainfall, the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature of Chandigarh was 36.2 degrees Celsius with 92 per cent maximum relative humidity.

