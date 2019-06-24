Both cases solved, accused arrested: Delhi Police responds to Kejriwal's security concern over murders

Image Source : PTI Kejriwal expresses concern over safety of people in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again got engaged in a war of words with the Delhi Police over crimes in the city. In a tragic development, the national capital witnessed 9 murders in 24 hours. Hours after an elderly couple was found murdered along with their maid in the national capital on Sunday, the chief minister slammed the Delhi Police saying that with nine murders reported in 24 hours there has been a "dangerous spurt" in serious crimes in the city.

"Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety and security of Delhiites?" Kejriwal tweeted.

"Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety & security of Delhiites ?" Kejriwal tweeted on June 23, 2019.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief's remarks came after an elderly couple who had retired from government service were found murdered in their house along with their maid in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar area.

All three - Vishnu Mathur, 78, Shashi Mathur, 75, and Khushbu, 20 -- had their throats slit.

Responding to the Chief Minister, the Delhi Police on its official Twitter account said, "No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10 per cent this year compared to 2018. Similarly heinous crime committed against senior citizens also down by 22 per cent due to preventive efforts of Delhi Police."

The Delhi Police responded: "No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10 % this year compared to 2018. Similarly

heinous crime committed against senior citizens also down by 22% due to preventive efforts of Delhi police."

"Also, two of the three incidents of murder which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is referring have been committed by family members or persons living in the house. Both cases are solved and accused arrested. In the Vasant Vihar case also entry is friendly and police has vital leads," the police said referring to the recent murder cases.

The police added: "Also two of the three incidents of murder which Hon'ble CM is referring have been committed by family members or persons living in the house. Both cases are solved & accused arrested. In the Vasant Vihar case also entry is friendly and police has vital leads."

In the early hours of Saturday, a 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and three young children by slitting their throats in south Delhi's Mehrauli area.

In another incident on the same day, a 51-year old man and his wife were stabbed to death by unidentified persons at their residence in Dwarka. On Sunday morning, bodies of an elderly couple and their caretaker were found with their throats slit in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area.

Kejriwal has been in the midst of a power struggle with the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor over control of Delhi Police and other services in the national capital, ever since he has come to power in 2015.

