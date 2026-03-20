Puducherry polls: CM Rangasamy says alliance sealed with BJP, seat-sharing will be announced soon

Puducherry:

With just a few days left for the Puducherry Assembly elections, Chief Minister Rangasamy on Friday visited Tiruchendur temple in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi and said an alliance has been sealed with the BJP and the seat-sharing will be confirmed before nomination dates. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy is set to file his nomination shortly; according to sources, Rangasamy is likely to contest the elections from two constituencies this time. It has now become clear that the NR Congress will continue to lead the NDA alliance in Puducherry.

There was speculation that Rangasamy might exit the NDA alliance

Until Thursday evening, there was speculation that Rangasamy might exit the NDA to form an alliance with actor Vijay's party, TVK; however, the BJP immediately dispatched its election in-charge—Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya—to Puducherry on a special flight, and it appears he was successful in persuading Rangasamy.

Meanwhile, the alliance between the Congress and the DMK also remains in a deadlock. As has been the case in previous elections, the Congress seeks to lead the Secular Progressive Alliance in Puducherry this time as well; however, the DMK has firmly insisted that—much like in Tamil Nadu—it will be the one to spearhead the alliance in Puducherry.

Monday marks the final day for filing nominations in Puducherry

With Monday marking the final day for filing nominations in Puducherry, DMK sources suggest that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin may take a major decision regarding the alliance in Puducherry either on Friday or Saturday.

On Thursday, Puducherry CM Rangasamy went on a pilgrimage to temples in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and visited the Sri Sarguru Appa Paithiyam Swamigal temple at Salem and he also worshipped at the Subramania Swamy temple in Tiruchendur and also at the Meenakshi temple in Madurai.

He was not accompanied by any party men and AINRC sources said Rangasamy sought the blessings of the Almighty for the victory of his party candidates and also for the win of nominees of alliance partners in the upcoming Assembly polls. Election officials checked the car of the chief minister while he was travelling on the Madurai-Thoothukudi highway.

Also Read:

Puducherry Assembly Elections heat up: NDA cracks as NR Congress demands full statehood