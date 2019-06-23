Delhi HC junks plea against installation of mobile tower

Image Source : PTI Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has junked a plea against installation of mobile tower in a North Delhi locality, noting that there was no scientific data available to show that it is hazardous for the health.

Justice Jayant Nath dismissed a plea filed by a housing welfare association after relying on a decision of a division bench of the high court.

The high court noted in its order that a division bench had held that "there is no scientific data available to show that installation of mobile phone towers and the emission of the waves by the said towers is in any way harmful for the health or hazardous to the health of citizens. There is no conclusive data to the said effect."

It said that there was no merit in the petition and it has not been able to produce any data whatsoever showing any such harmful effects on the health of human beings.

The high court was hearing a plea filed by Gopal Nagar Awasiya welfare Association against the installation of mobile tower in Gopal Nagar in north Delhi.

The petitioner contended that the tower is being constructed near a church and an MCD School where small children are studying.

It also alleged that phone tower can cause a variety of potential problems, including headache, memory loss, cardiovascular stress, cancer etc.

Also Read: Mukherjee Nagar Incident: Delhi HC to hear PIL for CBI probe into police assault on auto driver, son