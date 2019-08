Delhi Govt declares 2-day mourning over Sushma Swaraj demise

Image Source : Delhi Govt declares 2-day mourning over Swaraj

The Delhi government on Wednesday declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday.

Swaraj passed away at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

"Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled her death, saying the country has lost a great leader.

"India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace," Kejriwal tweeted.

ALSO READ: Kyunki betiyan sabki sanjhi hoti hain: 5 times when Sushma Swaraj melted our hearts

ALSO READ: Sushma Swaraj's unfulfilled promise to Smriti Irani: 'I have an axe to grind with you Didi'

VIDEO: Sushma Swaraj passes away, last rites at 3 pm today