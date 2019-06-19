Delhi: Fire reported under Barapulla flyover, none injured

Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2019 22:28 IST
A fire broke out under the Barapulla flyover on Wednesday after a spark in a high-tension wire ignited a fire in a scrap yard under the flyover. 

There was no report of any casualty or injury, fire service officials said.

According to Atul Garg, the director, Delhi Fire Service, the department received a call about the incident around 11.50 am and three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that a spark from the high tension wire dropped on a pile of scrap under it, which ignited the fire. No damage was reported," Atul Garg said. 

The fire was doused successfully around 1.30 pm, Garg said.

