Delhi: 60-year-old crushed to death after 90-kg man falls on him from 3rd floor

In a bizarre incident, a 60-year-old man reportedly died after a man weighing over 90 kg accidentally fell on him from the third floor of the building. The incident took place in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla's Lalita Colony.

According to TOI reports, the elderly man was sleeping on a cycle cart outside his house and was crushed to death after a man from an adjacent building's third-floor terrace accidentally fell straight on him.

Immediately after the incident, locals rushed 60-year-old Madan Lal and Ravinder to a nearby hospital. Lal was declared brought dead, while Ravinder was admitted with fracture and a few cuts over his eye. He was later shifted to RML hospital.

Ravinder told police that he was sitting on the edge of the terrace and talking on his phone and lost his balance while trying to turn and fell straight on Lal.

Moments before the accident, Lal and his granddaughter had stepped out of their house to play. After some time, the girl felt sleepy and Lal put her to bed inside the house and slept on the cycle cart outside his house.

“I initially thought a portion of the wall had fallen on him. When I ran out, I saw this man lying on Baba (Lal). He seemed to be drunk and could barely move. We managed to roll him over and pull out Baba,” Nikhat, Lal’s neighbor said.

“If his granddaughter had slept with Baba, the same fate would have befallen her," she added.

Ravinder works at a hosiery factory in Delhi along with his relative, while Lal used to work at a factory and helped his son in the scrap business. A probe under section 174 CrPC has been initiated based on prima facie investigations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said.

