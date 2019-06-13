Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
Cyclone Vayu: Power supply disrupted in 560 Gujarat villages

Vadodara Published on: June 13, 2019 14:41 IST
Power supply has been disrupted in nearly 560 villages of Gujarat due to cyclone Vayu and all efforts are on to restore it, an official said on Thursday.

The Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) chalked out an action plan well in advance in view of the cyclone threat, the state government-promoted company's in-charge managing director Shahmeena Husain told PTI. 

"Around 561 feeder lines in Saurashtra and south Gujarat are affected due to the impact of cyclone Vayu. We are confident that the power supply will be restored soon in the 560 affected villages," she said.

The GUVNL teams were finding it difficult to reach some of the water-logged coastal areas, she added.

Meanwhile, All India Fishermen Association president Veljibhai Masani president appreciated the state government for issuing a timely warning to fishermen against venturing into the sea.

"Around 8,000 fishermen from Saurashtra region were earlier planning to venture into the sea in about 1,200 boats, but they decided against it after the warning," he said. 

