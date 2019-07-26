Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appointed PAC chairman

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made PAC chairman

Congress member in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been appointed as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC of Parliament) in keeping with the convention where the post goes to the leader from the opposition party.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appointed Chowdhury PAC chairperson. Om Birla is also named chairpersons of some other parliamentary panels including the Estimates Committee, Committee on Public Undertakings and Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Congress leader in the 16th Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was the Chairman of the PAC earlier.

BJP leader Girish Bhalchandra Bapat has been named as Chairman of the Committee on Public Estimates. While Meenakshi Lekhi has been appointed Chairperson of the Committee on Public Undertakings.

The PAC has 15 members from both Lok Sabha and seven from Rajya Sabha out of which 9 are from BJP. Satya Pal Singh, Jayant Sinha, Subhash Chandra Baheria, Sudheer Gupta, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Ajay (Teni) Misra, Jagadambika Pal, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Ram Kripal Yadav are PAC members.

The other members elected to the committee from Lok Sabha are T R Baalu (DMK), Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD), Rahul Ramesh Shewale (Shiv Sena), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JD-U) and Balashowry Vallabbhaneni (YSRC Party).

