Congress councillor attempts suicide at Ghaziabad municipal office

A municipal councillor of the Congress in Ghaziabad poured kerosene over herself in a bid to commit suicide in protest against alleged stepmotherly treatment by the BJP-ruled municipal corporation at its office on Monday.

But police personnel present there intervened and snatched the kerosene can from Congress councillor Maya Devi.

The incident occurred at 11:00 a.m. at the municipal office here.

Local Congress leader Zakir Saifi said, Devi who is a councillor from ward-6, was protesting against "stepmotherly treatment" towards the party's municipal councillors and especially her.

The city Congress unit along with its councillors protested at the main gate of the municipal office and forcibly locked the main gate for over two hours disrupting work.

They also staged a 'dharna' and shouted slogans against the mayor and the municipal commissioner.

The Congress councillors alleged that over the last six months, Devi has been urging Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chandra and Mayor Asha Sharma to get the stormwater drain in her ward cleaned before the monsoon as it is choked with silt and filth.

But they said the officers and mayor did not pay heed to her demand. She had threatened that if her demand is not met she would commit suicide at the gate of the municipal office.