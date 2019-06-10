Priyanka Gandhi to visit Raebareli for first time after Congress' poor show in Lok Sabha polls

Along with Priyanka, Congress general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia will also preside over review meetings in Delhi on June 11 and in Lucknow on June 14.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to visit Uttar Pradesh for the first time after facing a crushing defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh will visit Raebareli on Tuesday evening. She is also scheduled to attend review meetings on Wednesday to discuss the reasons behind party's poor performance in the general elections in the state.

Along with Priyanka, Congress general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia will also preside over review meetings in Delhi on June 11 and in Lucknow on June 14.

In Uttar Pradesh, Sonia Gandhi retained the Raebareli seat by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost the Nehru-Gandhi family pocket-borough -- Amethi -- to BJP's Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes.

The Congress won 52 seats across the country in the recent general election, which is just eight more than 2014 in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

To this end, on June 4, a meeting was held at Priyanka's residence in New Delhi, which was attended by the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee, Raj Babbar and other general secretaries, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, to build the party again at the block level.

(with inputs from agencies)