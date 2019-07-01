Congress attacks Modi government over education loans

Image Source : PTI Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala

The Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of "punishing" lakhs of economically weaker students seeking education loans to pursue professional or technical courses.

"The BJP government punishes lakhs of economically weaker students by putting obstacles in eligibility criteria to avail education loans for pursuing professional or technical courses. Education loans restricted to only 1,056 institutions, education loans routed only via Vidya Laxmi portal," Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

BJP Govt has virtually killed the Education Loan Scheme for professional/technical courses and jeopardised future of our Youth!



🔘Lack of awareness of new norms mean few apply for Education loans

🔘Banks approved only 42,700 out of 1.44 lakh applications in past 4 years



2/2 pic.twitter.com/evy7seeYd9 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 1, 2019

BJP Govt punishes lakhs of economically weaker students by putting obstacles in eligibility criteria to avail Education loans for pursuing Professional/Technical courses!



🔘 Edu loans restricted to only 1056 institutions

🔘 Edu loans be routed only via Vidya Laxmi portal



1/2 pic.twitter.com/0sJz7nwhGk — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 1, 2019

He said: "The BJP government has virtually killed the education loan scheme for professional or technical courses and jeopardized future of our youth. Lack of awareness of new norms mean few apply for education loans and banks approved only 42,700 out of 1.44 lakh applications in past four years."

The report attached by Surjewala cited the latest set of guidelines issued by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry which said that the eligibility for the model educational loan scheme of the Indian Banks Association is restricted to students enrolling for professional and technical courses in accredited institutions of national importance and centrally-funded technical institutions.

ALSO READ | Only 23 people availed education loan under Delhi govt's scheme in 2018-19: Data