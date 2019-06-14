Friday, June 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Kanker; arms and ammunition recovered

Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Kanker; arms and ammunition recovered

A team of the police's District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Naxal operation when the encounter broke out.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2019 10:46 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Two Naxals were killed during an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kanker district, a police officer said on Friday. 

According to a senior officer, the gunbattle took place late on Thursday in the jungles between Malepara and Murnar villages in Tadoki police station area, 200 km from Raipur, the senior officer said.

Related Stories

A team of the police's District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Naxal operation when the encounter broke out, state Director General of Police (anti-Naxal operations) Girdhari Nayak said.

Also Read | Naxals kill man on suspicion of giving land for police camp

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest, a group of armed ultras opened fire on them, the DGP said.

After the guns fell silent, the bodies of two unidentified Naxals were recovered from the spot. Besides, two SLR rifles, a .303 rifle and a .315 rifle were also recovered, the officer added.

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryHeatwave to continue to grip Delhi till Sunday; temp likely to touch 43 degree Celsius Next Story2 suspended after accused escapes from police station  