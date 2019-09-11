Image Source : ANI TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son under house arrest

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh have been put under House arrest. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh, son of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu was arguing with the police. He was later put under house arrest.

As per news agency ANI, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and his son have been put under preventive detention.

Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh, son of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, argues with police. He was later put under house arrest. pic.twitter.com/Slv3LPeBRD — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

Targeting that the ruling YSRCP is targeting the opposition party workers, the TDP has launched a protest against the Jagan Reddy government.

Naidu had asked the party cadre to take out a rally on Wednesday from the TDP office in Guntur to Atmakur village in Palnadu region.

Meanwhile, former Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya have also been taken into preventive detention by police at Novotel hotel.

TDP leaders and workers who were trying to go to Naidu’s residence were stopped by police on Wednesday and taken into preventive custody.

The TDP alleges that YSRCP party workers have killed as many as eight of its party workers. The Chandrababu Naidu-led party also claims that violence has been escalating in the Palnadu region of Andhhra Pradesh after Jagan Reddy swept to power in the state elections held in May.

Mekathoti Sucharitha, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister had said the Monday the government would not allow any attempt by the TDP leaders to disturb peace and tranquillity in the state.

TDP Chief Naidu has not been allowed to meet media personnels. He has been put under preventive custody at his house in view of party's ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally today called against alleged political violence by YSRCP.

The police had said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been under place in Palnadu region to avoid law and order breakdown. The police had appealed to the people not to take part in any activity that would disturb peace and harmony in the area.

YSCRP leaders had said that Naidu had no issue to raise and is “creating a false impression” that Palanadu is hit by violence.

ALSO READ | Chandrababu Naidu scrambles to save party after mass defection of TDP MLAs