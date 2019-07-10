YSR Congress-TDP ditch political glitches, pitch for Andhra Pradesh Special Status together

Image Source : ANI YSR Congress-TDP ditch political glitches

Keeping aside their political differences, Andhra Pradesh's two major parties - the TDP and the YSR Congress -- on Tuesday pressed their demand for special category status to the state during the discussion on Union Budget 2019-20.

Participating in the discussion, Telugu Desam Party's Ram Mohan Naidu and YSR Congress's Margani Bharat Ram raised the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, saying most of the resources of the state have gone to Telangana after its formation.

The YSR Congress MP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised in 2014 that Andhra Pradesh would be given special category status but it was yet to be fulfilled and requested the government to sanction it "without any delay".

The TDP MP also echoed similar views and said that there were discrepancies in the Budget numbers.

He also alleged the Modi government to favour Gujarat at the cost of other states and also claimed that the Centre's Make in India schemes has filed in creating jobs.

"This government speaks of cooperative favouritism... Gujarat has been favoured. If everything is going to Gujarat, then how we will compete with that state. Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative has failed to create jobs," the MP said.

ALSO READ | Jagan Mohan Reddy orders legal action against Chandrababu Naidu in power purchase agreements

ALSO READ | Rajnath Singh, Andhra CM review infra projects, Navy plans at ENC

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh opposition slams demolition man CM Jagan Mohan Reddy