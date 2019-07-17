Image Source : PTI CCEA clears hydro project for Arunachal Pradesh, rail projects in UP, Assam

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday cleared Rs 1,600 crore for pre-investment activities and granted various clearances for the Dibang Multipurpose Project (MPP) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The estimated total cost of the project is Rs 28,080.35 crore. The estimated completion period for the project shall be nine years from receipt of government sanction.

The rail connectivity in Uttar Pradesh and Assam also got a major boost with the CCEA approving three projects in the states.

In a bid to weed out archaic and dead statutes, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a bill to scrap 58 more laws which have lost their relevance.

The Modi government in its previous term had repealed 1,824 old laws. After the Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2019 gets the parliamentary nod, 137 laws which have lost their relevance will be scrapped.

Seeking to streamline medical education in the country, the government has also decided to convert the final year examination of the MBBS course into a licentiate examination which will also be used for entrance into post-graduate medical courses and as a screening test for foreign medical graduates.

It will be called the National Exit Test or NEXT.

