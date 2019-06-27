Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
Bodies of two women found in a house in Jaitpur

A neighbour called the police and told them that foul smell was emanating from the house.

New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2019 17:28 IST
The bodies of two women were found in a house in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area on Thursday, officials said.

A neighbour called the police and told them that foul smell was emanating from the house.

The police broke open the door and found the two bodies in a pool of blood. 

According to police, both the women, who were in their early 30s, were the wives of one Jamshed Aalam. 

Aalam and his 10-year-old son were missing, raising suspicion that he might have killed his wives, an officer said.

