Image Source : PTI BJP should have one nation, one rule policy on beef

The Congress in Goa on Tuesday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to follow its 'one nation, one rule' norm, when it comes to the sale of beef in the country.

Speaking to IANS on Tuesday, state Congress President Girish Chodankar accused the BJP of trying to rake up the beef ban issue, only when it deems politically beneficial for the party.

"For everything the BJP says, 'one nation, one rule' or 'one nation, one election'. Why not one policy on beef? Let them go talk about banning beef in the northeast or in Kerala. Why are they doing it selectively? Is it to target certain communities?" Chodankar asked.

The state Congress President's comments comes a day after Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Karnataka BJP MP Pralhad Joshi said that the party would decide on imposing a ban on sale and possession of beef depending on the "emotions" and "feelings' of the people of Karnataka, during a media interaction in Goa.

"They are selectively trying to use the beef issue, where it is advantageous to them, to polarise communities. Where it is disadvantageous, they will just leave it like in Goa, Kerala and the northeast. So they are doing very selectively and they are only trying to divide this country," Chodankar added.

ALSO READ | UK university bans beef burgers to fight climate change

ALSO READ | Zomato delivery boys refuse to deliver beef and pork dishes, go on strike