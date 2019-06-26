Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
  4. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya Wednesday assaulted a municipal officer with a cricket bat when a team of the civic body went to the city's Ganji area to raze a dilapidated building.

Indore Updated on: June 26, 2019 16:56 IST
BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya has been arrested for thrashing
BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya has been arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore

Akash, son of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was part of a protest by locals against the Indore Municipal Corporation's derive to demolish the building. He even "warned" officials against going ahead with the demolition, following which the incident happened.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

No immediate comment was available from Akash. He is an MLA from the Indore-3 Assembly segment. 

