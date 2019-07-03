Image Source : PTI BJP leaders demand early arrest of minor's rape accused/ file pic

BJP leaders on Wednesday met Jaipur police commissioner Anand Shrivastav and demanded strict action against the accused who raped a minor on July 1. They also sought stringent action against those who tried to give the incident a communal tinge and smashed the window panes of around 100 vehicles parked on the roads.

BJP Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and former minister Arun Chaturvedi reached the Shastri Nagar police station to know about the chain of events reported after the rape of a minor girl on Monday.

Many car panes were smashed after protestors threw stones at them. They also hurled stones at the windows of many houses while raising communal slogans. The police had imposed section 144 in the Shastri Nagar police station area and also suspended Internet services in 13 police station areas.

The BJP leaders raised a demand for the quick arrest of the accused and action against the violent protestors.

Police officials said that the accused will be put behind bars soon and strict action will be taken against them.

Meanwhile, a financial compensation of Rs 5 lakh was sanctioned on Wednesday for the family of the victim. This was granted from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, confirmed Jaipur District Collector Jagroop Singh Yadav.

The cheque of Rs 5 lakh was given to the family of the victim in the presence of Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi, Ameen Kagzi and Rafeeq Khan who met the family members of the girl.

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari also raised the issue of increasing sexual offences against women and minor girls in Rajasthan. She was speaking during the Zero Hour of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. In her two-minute statement, she said that rising incidents of rape and women exploitation in Rajasthan are shameful not only for the country but also for humanity.

Diya Kumari said the protection and security of women and the prevention of rising crime against them should be the top most priority of the administration. However, ever since the Congress government has taken over the reins, there seems to be no law and order in the state.

She also raised the issue of the recent rape in Shastri Nagar in Jaipur where the state government imposed section 144 and stopped Internet services. She appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to pressurise the state government to improve the law and order situation.

