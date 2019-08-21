Image Source : Ye ladka aankh maare? Bihar woman councilor alleges Municipal Council Mayor's son winked at her during board meet

Bihar's woman ward councillor Pinki Devi on Tuesday accused the Municipal Council Mayor's son of eve-teasing her during a board meeting of Patna Municipal Corporation.

The Municipal Council Mayor's son has been identified as Shishir Kumar.

Narrating her ordeal, Devi told the media that the mayor's son smiled at her and winked repeatedly during board meeting. "During a board meeting of the council, son of the mayor smiled and winked at me. I ignored him once, but when he did the same again, I warned him of telling his mother to which he responded saying 'go-ahead'," Pinky Devi told ANI.

Pinki Devi:I warned him of telling his mother to which he responded saying 'go-ahead'. When I complained to the Municipal Council, she accused me of trying to seeking attention. I urge CM Nitish Kumar to look into the matter so that such an incident doesn't repeat. #Bihar (20/8) https://t.co/UyI4riPSS2 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

With teary-eyes, the ward councilor claimed that Shishir attended the council meetings even though he is not a ward councillor.

"When I went to complain to the Municipal Council Mayor, she accused me of trying to seeking attention. That led to a heated discussion after which ward councillor Indradeep Chandravanshi hit me," she added.

"There are a lot of women in the council. I urge Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to see that it doesn't happen with other women," Pinky Devi appealed.

The woman also said that if this continues, she will reach out to the Women Commission or court.

(WIth ANI inputs)

