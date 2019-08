Image Source : ANI AK-47 rifle recovered from the residence of Independent MLA in Bihar

The Bihar Police on Friday recovered an AK-47 rifle from the residence of independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh.

Singh is an Independent MLA who represents the Mokama Assembly segment.

Further investigation is underway.

Bihar: AK-47 rifle recovered from the residence of Independent MLA from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, in a raid by Police. Further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/53O0zvBDM0 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

WATCH VIDEO