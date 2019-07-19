Friday, July 19, 2019
     
Bihar: Three lynched on suspicion of cattle theft in Chhapra; no arrests so far

Three people were lynched to death in Bihar's Chhapra on suspicion of cattle theft. The incident was reported from Baniapur area of the district. Any arrests into the incident have yet not been made.

New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2019 11:05 IST
Bihar: 3 lynched to death on suspicion of cattle theft

In another case of mob lynching, three people were beaten to death by a mob in Bihar's Chhapra. The incident was reported from Baniapur area of the district. 

The three were beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft. 

Out of the three deceased, two belonged to the Dalit community. 

An enquiry into the case is underway, however, no arrests have been made in the case so far. 

Video: Three people lynched on suspicion of cattle theft in Bihar

