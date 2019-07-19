Bihar: Three lynched on suspicion of cattle theft in Chhapra; no arrests so far

Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: 3 lynched to death on suspicion of cattle theft

In another case of mob lynching, three people were beaten to death by a mob in Bihar's Chhapra. The incident was reported from Baniapur area of the district.

The three were beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft.

Out of the three deceased, two belonged to the Dalit community.

An enquiry into the case is underway, however, no arrests have been made in the case so far.

