Is Bihar Governor a puppet? BPSC civil service exam question paper stirs controversy

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) gave way to controversy after a question on Bihar Governor popped up on the question paper. The second question in the first part of the General Studies Paper II, held on Sunday, asked civil service aspirants if the state Governor was "merely a puppet".

"Critically examine the role of the Governor in state politics, particularly in the context of Bihar. Is he merely a puppet?", read the question.

The paper had many more such questions which were based on opinions and perceptions, the aspirants said.

As the question created controversy, the BPSC's Examination Controller Amarendra Kumar contended that such questions had been asked earlier too.

He also said that the BPSC members or its senior officials had no idea of what questions were to be in the paper, but said those had set the question paper would be asked to explain.

The BPSC's 64th Main Examination was conducted from July 12 to July 16.

So far, three papers have been held and the examination for one optional subject is slated to be held today.

