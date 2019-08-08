Thursday, August 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Our government will start providing free WiFi in the next 3-4 months: Kejriwal

Our government will start providing free WiFi in the next 3-4 months: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said that the Cabinet on Thursday approved the free WiFi proposal under which 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the city in the first phase.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 08, 2019 16:35 IST
Our govt will start providing free WiFi in the next 3-4
Image Source : PTI

Our govt will start providing free WiFi in the next 3-4 months: Delhi CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that his government will start providing free WiFi to the people in next three to four months. 

He said people will also get 15GB data every month.The Delhi chief minister said that the Cabinet on Thursday approved the free WiFi proposal under which 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the city in the first phase.

The Delhi chief minister said that the Cabinet on Thursday approved the free WiFi proposal under which 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the city in the first phase.

Seventy assembly constituencies will have 1,000 hotspots each while 4,000 hotspots will be set up at bus queue shelters.

ALSO READ: Delhi awaits free WiFi internet access as Kejriwal government's tenure nears completion

ALSO READ: Cisco partners Google to roll out public WiFi in Bengaluru

ALSO READ: Those in Delhi, who consume up to 200 units of electricity, need not pay their electricity bills: Kejriwal

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPM Modi to inaugurate third Global Renewable Energy Investors meet on October 30