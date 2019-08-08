Our government will start providing free WiFi in the next 3-4 months: Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI Our govt will start providing free WiFi in the next 3-4 months: Delhi CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that his government will start providing free WiFi to the people in next three to four months.

He said people will also get 15GB data every month.The Delhi chief minister said that the Cabinet on Thursday approved the free WiFi proposal under which 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the city in the first phase.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: 11,000 hotspots will be installed across Delhi. The work to provide free WiFi has started in a way. Every user will be given 15 GB data free, every month. This is the first phase. pic.twitter.com/GlphXfYeeK — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Seventy assembly constituencies will have 1,000 hotspots each while 4,000 hotspots will be set up at bus queue shelters.

