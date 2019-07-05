Arunachal Pradesh CM stresses on streamlining land allotment & acquisition process

Image Source : PTI Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stressed on streamlining the land allotment and land acquisition process in the state.

He told officials of the Land Management department to increase revenue so that it could emerge as one the leading revenue generating departments of the state government, an official release said Thursday.

The chief minister sought the detail target and plans of the department while holding a review meeting with the officials of the Land Management department.

"Arunachal Pradesh with its huge geographical area has enough potential to tap its land resources for revenue generation," he said. The Land Management department has projected a target revenue of Rs 50 crore this year from Rs 12 crore generated

last year.

Khandu stressed on speeding up the process of converting Land Possession Certificates (LPCs) to RoRs (Right of Record) so that revenue from land allotments is enhanced optimally.

The officers informed that the state policy in this regard has already been approved and software as well as equipments to digitalize land records is in place. Soon the process of conversion would be undertaken by the respective district administrations, it said.

"Once all records are digitalized and conversion of LPCs to RoRs which, is equivalent to land allotment, is completed, revenue generation of the department would shoot up," the officers said.

They informed that almost 1700 new land allotments have been given after the government decision on conversion of LPCs to RoRs, about 400 of which is in the capital complex.

Rest are in various stages of process, they added. The Land Management department officers informed the chief minister that the land required for the Hollongi Airport has been acquired and handed over to Airports Authority of India.

Also except for one section in Lower Subansiri district, land acquisition for the Trans Arunachal Highway is almost complete in other parts of the state.

The department sought attention of the government towards the issue of non-uniformity in land acquisition rates across the state, which it said needs to be rationalized to make easy acquisition processes.

