Arun Jaitley's ashes immersed in Ganga at Haridwar

Arun Jaitley's ashes were immersed in Ganga by his son Rohan on Monday in Haridwar. any BJP leader along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were present.

The senior BJP leader was cremated on Sunday with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat Delhi. Rohan had performed the last rites of his father.

Earlier on that day, his body was taken to the BJP headquarters from where it was carried in a flower-decked gun carriage to the cremation ground, amidst slogans of 'Jaitley ji amar rahein' (long live Jaitley).

BJP workers and mourners queued up in large numbers outside the party headquarters from the morning to pay their last respects to the leader.

Posters remembering Jaitley had been put up on the roads leading to the Nigambodh Ghat, on the banks of the Yamuna river.

The 66-year-old BJP stalwart passed away in AIIMS hospital in Delhi on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Arun Jaitley consigned to flames; BJP bids farewell to its troubleshooter

ALSO READ | Opinion | Arun Jaitley: My friend, guardian and guide

ALSO READ | Jaitley's last gift to Sonia's Rae Bareli