Army chief meets Jammu&Kashmir governor; Assembly polls talk intensifies

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat called on Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in Srinagar on Thursday in what was termed by defence sources as a general meeting to review security scenario in the valley.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes days after the Union home ministry cleared deployment of additional 10,000 paramilitary troopers for Jammu & Kashmir.

Srinagar-based 15 Corps of Indian Army tweeted from its official handle, "General Bipin Rawat, #COAS along with #ArmyCdrNC & #ChinarCorpsCdr reviewed security situation in #Kashmir; lauded exemplary commitment & high morale of troops & cdrs. Emphasised on Inter-Agency synergy. Later, called on Hon'ble Governor of J&K and apprised him of overall security."

A senior army officer told IANS, it was a routine meeting to review security scenario in J&K. The movement of additional troops into the valley is variously presumed to be a precursor to the abrogation of Article 35A and Assembly elections. The state is under the President's rule. Rawat's meeting with the governor is expected to add fuel to the speculations.