Anantnag encounter: Army Major martyred in gunfight with terrorists, 3 others injured

An Army Major was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in south Kashmir on Monday. Another officer and two troopers suffered injuries during the gunfight.

The encounter took place in Achabal area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Major-rank officer has been killed while another officer of the same rank and two soldiers have been injured, officials said.

The injured have been rushed to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, they added.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area this morning. The search operation led to a gunfight after the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated, they added.