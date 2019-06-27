Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Amritsar: Two lovers murdered, honour killing suspected

Amritsar: Two lovers murdered, honour killing suspected

Police said the incident took place Wednesday at Majitha village, 20 km away from Amritsar. 

PTI PTI
Amritsar Published on: June 27, 2019 21:47 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : PTI

Image for representation

In a suspected case of honour killing, a minor girl and her lover were murdered here, police said Thursday.

Police said the incident took place Wednesday at Majitha village, 20 km away from Amritsar. 

Related Stories

The girl's father, brother and four others have been booked in the case. 

Police said the 18-year-old youth was allegedly attacked with daggers near his house and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. 

Police said before murdering the youth, the accused allegedly killed the 15-year-old girl. 

Both wanted to marry each other, but the girl's family was against it, they said.

Also Read: MLA's son scolds police post in-charge for not picking up his phone

Write a comment

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryJharkhand minister terms lynching a 'stray' incident