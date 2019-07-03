Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
Amarnath yatra:Train services on Banihal-Qazigund section to be suspended from 10 am-3pm daily

Train services on Banihal-Qazigund rail section in Kashmir Valley will remain suspended from Wednesday for some duration daily till the completion of the annual Amarnath yatra, railway officials said. 

Jammu Published on: July 03, 2019 6:43 IST
Image Source : PTI

"Train service will remain suspended from 10 am to 3 pm from tomorrow till the completion of Amarnath yatra," Chief Area Manager Northern Railways, Srinagar, Mahesh Yadav, said.

The 46-day yatra, which began on Monday, will conclude on August 15, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

The trains in some areas will short originate and terminate at particular destinations, he said. 

