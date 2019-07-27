Amarnath Yatra resumes after daylong suspension due to bad weather

Image Source : PTI Amarnath Yatra resumes after daylong suspension

After remaining suspended due to bad weather for a day, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on Saturday as around 4,000 pilgrims set out for the holy Himalayan cave, police said.

Of the total 3,926 pilgrims, who left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas -- one escorted convoys of 1,608 pilgrims headed to Baltal, while 2,318 to Pahalgam.

Since the pilgrimage started on July 1, a total of 3,14,584 pilgrims have paid their obeisance before the ice stalagmite structure said to possess the mythical power of Lord Shiva. The footfalls at the cave have broken several previous records.

On Friday, 5,745 pilgrims had "darshan" at the cave shrine, an official said, while the further advance of devotees towards the shrine from Jammu was checked following inclement weather along the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above the sea-level in the Himalayan ranges in Kashmir, the ice structure waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon.

So far, 26 pilgrims have died during the yatra. In addition to this, two volunteers and two security men also lost their lives.

The yatra will conclude on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

