Amarnath yatra begins amidst multi-tier security grid

Amarnath yatra begins amid multi-tier security grid

The 46-day long Amarnath pilgrimage to the cave shrine located at an altitude of 3,880 meters in south Kashmir's Anantnag has begun amid tight security arrangement given the terror threat in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Thousands of pilgrims have reached Kashmir from different parts of India for the holy pilgrimage.

Arrangements have been made to thwart any attempt by the terrorists to derail the yatra.

Around 40 thousand security personnel have been deployed and modern technology has been pushed to service in the area.

Indian army, Central reserve police forces, BSF and other paramilitary forces are dotting the national highway where terrorists frequently target security forces in the state.

Strong directions by the home minister Amit Shah to strictly implement the standard operating procedures for the pilgrimage have got the administration on toes.

But what has been interesting this year is the use of modern technology. CCTV cameras have been installed almost at every corner and street. Modern bulletproof vehicles have also been sent to the valley on the directions of the union government.

Drones have also been pressed into service to monitor the dense forest area which maybe used by terrorists to hide.

The government has been directed to ensure optimum use of the latest technologies and gadgets including tracking chips.

These chips have been installed in vehicles to locate and check the locations of a bus.

This will also help the administration to keep a check of every vehicle and stop unregistered pilgrims. This, as part of the move by the Centre to stop any Pulwama like suicide blast.

All this has also made pilgrims safe.

