Who let the dogs bark: Fight erupts over barking dog, woman BJP councillor accused of assault

Image Source : AP Representative image

Anything can happen at drop of a hat. So barking dog still is a believable reason perhaps.

A bizarre incident has occurred in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh where a physical fight erupted between two families over a barking dog. Both families have complained against each other. Local BJP councillor Alka Gupta has been accused of assault.

Alka Gupta's daughter was returning from temple when Nikhil, a boy in the neighbourhood was walking his dog. The dog barked at the girl who then slapped the boy. After hearing about the incident, Alka Gupta went to Nikhil's house and allegedly assaulted him. A scuffle soon ensued and both families were physically fighting. It is reported that Alka Gupta's husband was involved in the scuffle too. Nikhil has now been admitted to hospital because of his injuries.

As it was informed, the police came at the spot and separated the warring parties. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Gandhi Park police in Aligarh.

As mentioned above, both families have lodged police complaints. Both of the parties have accused the other of assault and starting the fight. The police are now investigating the matter.

