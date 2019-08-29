Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Air India expects to report operating profit again: CMD

Air India expects to report operating profit again: CMD

According to Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India, Ashwani Lohani, passenger revenues during the first 4 months of the current fiscal year grew by 20 per cent. Lohani was speaking at an industry event here.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2019 15:22 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Air India expects to report operating profit again: CMD

 Enhancements in operating efficiency and better aircraft utilisation have aided Air India to reduce its losses during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

According to Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India, Ashwani Lohani, passenger revenues during the first 4 months of the current fiscal year grew by 20 per cent.

Lohani was speaking at an industry event here.

Similarly, Lohani pointed out that operating profits rose 18 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis.

The national carrier's load factors have risen to 82 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Consequently, the airline's losses went down from Rs 802 crore to Rs 170 crore on a YoY basis.

"We expect to achieve a healthy operating profit this year as well," Lohani said.

Air India has been reporting operating profit for the last 3-years.

 Also Read | Regional Director accused of shoplifting at Sydney airport resigns from Air India

Also Read | Air India detects fake recruitment advertisement, to file FIR

Also Read | Air India owes Rs 4,500 crore in fuel dues; hasn't paid in 200 days: Oil companies

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMob lynching: Slap NSA against rumour mongers, UP DGP tells SPs Next StoryDelhi man accuses vagabond of theft, is stabbed to death  