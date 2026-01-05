BSEB Bihar STET result 2025 at bsebstet.com today; how to download scorecard pdf The candidates can check and download scorecard on the official website- bsebstet.com. BSEB STET exam 2025 was held from October 14 to 31, 2025.

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB STET result 2025, will be announced today, January 5. The candidates can check and download the scorecard on the official website- bsebstet.com. BSEB STET exam 2025 was held from October 14 to 31, 2025.

The candidates can check the BSEB STET result 2025 on the official website- bsebstet.com and download the scorecard PDF. To download the BSEB STET scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- bsebstet.com and click on the scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. BSEB STET scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save the BSEB STET scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official website- bsebstet.com

Click on the BSEB STET scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use the application number and date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB STET scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save the BSEB STET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it.

BSEB STET scorecard will contain the candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass marks, qualifying status, rank, and other details.

BSEB STET qualifying marks

The minimum qualifying marks for the general category are 50 per cent, BC- 45.5 per cent, SC/ ST, PwBD- 40 per cent.

How to download BSEB STET candidates list PDF

BSEB STET candidates' list will be available on the official portal- bsebstet.com soon. To download the BSEB STET merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- bsebstet.com and click on the BSEB STET toppers list PDF link. BSEB STET selected candidates' list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BSEB STET toppers list PDF and take a printout.

For details on the BSEB STET result 2025, please visit the official website- bsebstet.com.