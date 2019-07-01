Monday, July 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Air India flight with 180 on-board suffers tail tip at Kozhikode airport; all passengers safe

Air India flight with 180 on-board suffers tail tip at Kozhikode airport; all passengers safe

Air India Express IX 382 from Dammam to Kozhikode flight carrying 180 passengers suffered 'tail tip' at Kozhikode Airport today after its tail touched down the runway during landing.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2019 13:17 IST
Air India Flight
Image Source : PTI

Air India Flight

Air India Dammam-Kozhikode bound flight with 180 passengers onboard suffered tail tip at Kozhikode airport during landing, reported ANI.

Air India Express IX 382 from Dammam to Kozhikode flight suffered 'tail tip' at Kozhikode Airport today after its tail touched down the runway during landing.

All 180 passengers on board are safe and no damage to aircraft has been reported. More details awaited.

ALSO READ: Air India Express flight veers off taxiway, all passengers safe

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySection of MTC workers go on strike, commuters face hardship Next StorySupreme Court reopens after 6 days today; verdicts on key cases likely  