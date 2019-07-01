Air India flight with 180 on-board suffers tail tip at Kozhikode airport; all passengers safe

Image Source : PTI Air India Flight

Air India Express IX 382 from Dammam to Kozhikode flight suffered 'tail tip' at Kozhikode Airpor today after its tail touched down the runway during landing. All 180 passengers on board are safe and no damage to aircraft has been reported. pic.twitter.com/mflDnE4nbU — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

All 180 passengers on board are safe and no damage to aircraft has been reported. More details awaited.