From Ahmedabad with love: World' smallest gold miniature Cricket World Cup for Team India

Image Source : INDIA TV 22-carat gold replica of World Cup

Cricket lovers are eagerly waiting for the India-Pakistan match which is scheduled to be held today. Abdul Rauf of Ahmedabad is a big fan of the Indian cricket team and this is evident from the fact that he has made good arrangements for the team.

In a first, a 18 mm-long and 4 mm-wide world cup model has been prepared in Ahmedabad. This model has been prepared by Rauf, along with his three craftsmen. What makes it world cup model extraordinary is that it is made up of 22-carat gold.

According to Rauf, he will present this world cup model to team India after it gains victory over Pakistan in today's match.

India and Pakistan would be desperate for a full game in Manchester on Sunday despite the weather saying otherwise.

India and Pakistan have both had a game washed out and another one would prove to be a major blow in their bid for reaching the semi-finals.

Virat Kohli's India so far are done with three games, won two and a no-result in one while Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan have lost two, won one and the game against Sri Lanka ended in a no-result.

