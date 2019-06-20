Bihar Encephalitis: CM Nitish Kumar to carry out aerial survey of heatwave struck districts

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has had to deal with public outrage after AES outbreak

As state government scrambles to control the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will carry out aerial survey in the state today (June 20). The CM will fly over regions that are reeling under a heat wave. These include Gaya, Navada, Aurangabad districts.

Kumar will then meet patients suffering from heat-stroke in ANM Medical College in Gaya where he will also take a review of state's preparedness to combat Encephalitis outbreak.



Encephalitis has claimed lives of more than 100 children in Muzaffarpur alone. Many more are receiving treatment in hospitals across Bihar. Most of the cases have been reported from Muzaffarpur.

It is feared that the death-toll is likely to increase.

Nitish Kumar's aerial survey of heat-wave struck districts assumes significance as hot weather is also considered to be one of the factors responsible for Encephalitis. Encephalitis is triggered by biochemical imbalance in the body.

Nitish Kumar had to face massive protest on June 18 as he visited Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital to meet AES patients. As soon he reached the hospital, slogans like 'Nitish Kumar go back' were raised by the public.

