Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath directs transfer of SDM due to poor performance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the transfer of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) for poor performance on Sunday and sought an explanation from officials of other departments for not performing up to the mark.

A statement issued by the state government said Adityanath reviewed the progress of the Gorakhpur division and directed that Sadar Maharajganj SDM Satyam Mishra be transferred due to poor performance.

The chief minister also directed the transfer of two executive engineers (hydel) of the electricity department -- Hansraj Kaushal of Padrauna and A H Khan of Tamkuhiraj.

He also expressed his displeasure on the performance of the chief medical officers (CMOs) of Deoria (Dhirendra Kumar), Kushinagar (Hari Charan Singh) and Maharajganj (Kshama Shankar Pandey) and sought an explanation from them in this regard.

The actions were taken by the chief minister while chairing a review meeting of Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj districts. The meeting took place in Kushinagar.

He also issued orders seeking an explanation from the deputy CMOs of these districts, the statement said Later, during a review meeting held in Gorakhpur, Adityanath ordered the suspension of three officials of the power department for irregularities in the implementation of the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IDPS).

The officials suspended are Arun Chaudhary (junior engineer), Pratyush Ballabh (SDO) and A K Singh (executive engineer), a statement said.

