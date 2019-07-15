Monday, July 15, 2019
     
3 injured in accident in Central Delhi

New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2019 13:35 IST
At least three people were injured when a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit an e-rickshaw and other vehicles in Central Delhi on Monday morning, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. One of the injured is said to to be critical. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area and recording statements of the injured and the eyewitnesses.

