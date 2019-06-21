Image Source : PTI AAP student wing demands free Delhi Metro rides for students.

The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, on Thursday urged Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to make Delhi Metro rides free for the students of Delhi University and also allow student passes in the Metro.

In a letter to Gahlot, the CYSS said the city government last year approved passes in AC buses of DTC which helped the students a lot.

"This year the Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) has proposed to make Delhi Metro rides free for women. We request that students should also be brought into the category," the letter said.

The AAP government plans to make the travel free for females in Delhi Metro as well as in DTC buses. The plan is likely to be implemented in the next two-three months.